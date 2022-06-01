 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: FEAR

I’m reminded of a song from “South Pacific’ that always brings tears to my eyes.

“You’ve got to be taught to hate and fear, you’ve got to be taught from year to year.

You’ve got to be taught to be afraid of people whose eyes are oddly made, and people whose

Skin is a different shade. You’ve got to be carefully taught. And aren’t the republicans and NRA doing a bangup job of teaching. The public screams yet these public servants don’t hear. We the people are told not to get numb to the killings, but how can we do anything when the obstructionist lying party sits on their hands and thumbs their nose at us. We’ll vote for a change but then there is the population that has been taught to be afraid. The teachers that might have an impact are now being hogtied by the fearmongers. Thanks trump, mcconnell, mccarthy.

Carl Olson

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Letter: Once Again!

It happened again: Parkland, Sandy Hook, Santa Fe High, etc. Why do our children continue to get murdered at school? The answer is complex but…

Comments may be used in print.

