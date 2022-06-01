Letter: FEAR

Skin is a different shade. You’ve got to be carefully taught. And aren’t the republicans and NRA doing a bangup job of teaching. The public screams yet these public servants don’t hear. We the people are told not to get numb to the killings, but how can we do anything when the obstructionist lying party sits on their hands and thumbs their nose at us. We’ll vote for a change but then there is the population that has been taught to be afraid. The teachers that might have an impact are now being hogtied by the fearmongers. Thanks trump, mcconnell, mccarthy.