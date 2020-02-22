Letter: Fearing another Trump term
Letter: Fearing another Trump term

Re: the Feb. 20 letter "Never-Trump anger only drives his support."

Finally, something we can all agree on! Citing President Trump’s failure to bow down to his critics, namely, intellectual elites and the media, who have fanned the flames of never-Trumpism 24/7, the writer says he is “seriously concerned about what things will be like after he wins the 2020 election.”

I too am seriously concerned about what a second Trump term would be like, but for different reasons. Such as, what will be left of our country after four more years?

Michael Rule

Midtown

