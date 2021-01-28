Letter: February is Heart Month

Did you know heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women? As a survivor of a heart attack in 2018 and becoming a Mayo Clinic trained WomenHeart Champion, I want every woman to be “heart smart”.
Women fill many roles – mom, wife, grandma, caregiver, boss, employee, volunteer, and all-around problem solver. Women are notorious for taking care of everybody else before taking care of themselves.
Women’s heart attack symptoms are not like men’s. Here’s Mayo Clinic’s list: Neck, jaw, shoulder, upper back or abdominal discomfort; Shortness of breath; Pain in one or both arms; Nausea or vomiting; Sweating; Lightheadedness or dizziness; Unusual fatigue.
I had all these warning signs and made excuses because I was too “busy” to go to the Emergency Room. Big mistake!
Thankfully, my cardiologist and hospital saved my life by getting me to the “Cath Lab” and putting in two stents. Always call 911 – it’s far better to have a false alarm than to die from a heart attack.
Susan Smith
East side
