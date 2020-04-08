Letter: Federal Assistance Will Save Us
Letter: Federal Assistance Will Save Us

The internet has been treated as an optional social and shopping thing, until the virus hit! Now, millions are relying on it to keep their jobs. It is no longer a ‘luxury.’ This has caused a huge increase in lag time, the internet is volume limited, and overloads cause non-responsive websites, and vastly reduced speeds. My download speed has been cut in half.

A lot of the traffic is spammers preying on everyone.

Now, we need the Government to step in quickly and stop the spammers. We need the bandwidth they take, and we need to protect US citizens.

They can make compelling emails, and sucker anyone in. Non gmail addresses are phony…and abandoned instantly. ALL this easily traceable and killable, with the right equipment. Yes… We CAN defeat all spam…with an FBI/CIA project.

So…we NEED some Federal level action, to get us back the bandwidth they are using, and shield us from their illegal activity.

Thad Appelman

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

