Letter: Federal College Loans failure

disadvantaged and people of color. Starting in 1965, fed abandoned required areas of study (math, science, teaching, etc.), assuming a college degree, in any area of study, would be rewarded with good jobs as in days of old. Majors chosen with no attention to marketability. Student loans became easily obtained which greatly increased college enrollments triggering new, larger facilities, higher tuition. Many colleges, especially prestigious, became cash cows competing ferociously against each other for faculty who demanded and received higher pay. Days of prestige of professorship exceeding income long gone. 1992 loan death knell: Interest on loans now accrued while in school not after leaving. Forestalling repayment, job market now glutted with liberal arts degrees decreasing market value of degrees. Suggestions: Forgive current interest only; Accrue interest after leaving college. Require marketable degrees for funding; Fixed, manageable student tuition for colleges enrolling fed funded students.