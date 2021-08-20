 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Federal COVID Money restricted by the State?
View Comments

Letter: Federal COVID Money restricted by the State?

  • Comments

The line has been crossed by the Governor when he is threatening to withhold the $163 million federal COVID dollars from public schools trying to mitigate the dangers of a rampant COVID variant. Our children (many of whom are unvaccinated) are relying on adults to be adult. Our teachers and school staffs want to open schools but on their terms. The Governor is acting like a “hit man” or mob boss, paying people to be dangerous and possibly annihilate a generation. We will never get through this unless the Arizona Department of Health and the Federal Government intervene. Did the federal money come with strings attached? Why does the Governor have the ability to create another layer of red tape? I would advise everyone to contact their Senators on this issue. The health of the state and the nation is at stake.

Paula Palotay

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: COVID-19 control

Yesterday I entered one of the restaurants of a national chain and found no one wearing a mask. I expressed my disgust and left. I then report…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: trump

This country will never recover from the last four years until Donald J. Trump is charged, arrested, tried, convicted and sentenced to prison …

Letters to the Editor Aug. 19
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Aug. 19

  • Updated

OPINION: Vaccines, masks in schools and Gov. Duceys decision to withhold Federal funds to schools are the topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion.

Local-issues

Letter: By Jerry Wilkerson

Hey there, mask naysayers, you’re now killing our kids and sending hundreds to the hospital. If you don’t wear a mask for family, friends, and…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News