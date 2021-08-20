Letter: Federal COVID Money restricted by the State?

The line has been crossed by the Governor when he is threatening to withhold the $163 million federal COVID dollars from public schools trying to mitigate the dangers of a rampant COVID variant. Our children (many of whom are unvaccinated) are relying on adults to be adult. Our teachers and school staffs want to open schools but on their terms. The Governor is acting like a “hit man” or mob boss, paying people to be dangerous and possibly annihilate a generation. We will never get through this unless the Arizona Department of Health and the Federal Government intervene. Did the federal money come with strings attached? Why does the Governor have the ability to create another layer of red tape? I would advise everyone to contact their Senators on this issue. The health of the state and the nation is at stake.
Paula Palotay
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.