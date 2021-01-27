Letter: Federal Death Penalty

Congressman Raul Grijalva cosigned a letter on January 21, 2021 to President Biden to commute the death sentences of all Federal Death Row inmates, none of which are from Arizona.
No matter what your view of the death penalty, I see this maneuver as an attempt to avoid open discussion of a very serious matter having dire consequences.
Did any of the Democratic co-signers, including our Congressman, make any attempt to contact the family members affected by loss of their loved ones by these people on death row?
Were the family members of the nine African Americans killed while attending a Bible study in South Carolina, by a white neo-nazi, Dylann Roof consulted?
“The duties carried out by a Member of Congress are understood to include representation, legislation, and constituent service and education, as well as political and electoral activities.”
Where is the representation and or education? I could be wrong but, don’t these people still work for us?
Paul Ostrowski
Paul Ostrowski
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.