Letter: Federal government attacks it's own
Well I guess Bejing has nothing on us. It's nearly unimaginable (four years ago it would have been completely unimaginable) that the U.S. government would send troops dressed in camouflage but without ID to attack citizen protesters in Portland. The fact that many of these troops came in unmarked cars makes the situation even more surreal. Both the Oregon governor and the mayor of Portland have condemned these actions; actions typical of an authoritarian dictatorship. Democracy dies when we don't speak out. Here, in what's left of America, our chance comes in November.

Sally Reed

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

