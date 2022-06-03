Letter: Federal government continues the escapade

We read of a baby formula shortage because Abbott, a large producer of formula, closed one of their plants in Michigan. The FDA brought about the decision for plant closure because of four infant deaths suspected to be caused by the formula. Subsequent test has produced no causal relationship. Millions of babies are without formula due to the decision. Who is responsible - the government or Abbott? President Biden urged other producing companies to produce more. This is reminiscent of the Energy Department telling the oil industry to curtail investment in drilling, and the President then urging the Saudi's to increase oil production as prices skyrocketed at the pump because of the shortage, just like baby formula. And the President pouring money into the economy, while the fed increases the interest rates to reduce the money trying to curb inflation. Maybe a good independent will run in the next election!