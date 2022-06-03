 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Federal government continues the escapade

  • Comments

We read of a baby formula shortage because Abbott, a large producer of formula, closed one of their plants in Michigan. The FDA brought about the decision for plant closure because of four infant deaths suspected to be caused by the formula. Subsequent test has produced no causal relationship. Millions of babies are without formula due to the decision. Who is responsible - the government or Abbott? President Biden urged other producing companies to produce more. This is reminiscent of the Energy Department telling the oil industry to curtail investment in drilling, and the President then urging the Saudi's to increase oil production as prices skyrocketed at the pump because of the shortage, just like baby formula. And the President pouring money into the economy, while the fed increases the interest rates to reduce the money trying to curb inflation. Maybe a good independent will run in the next election!

Dave Locey

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Once Again!

It happened again: Parkland, Sandy Hook, Santa Fe High, etc. Why do our children continue to get murdered at school? The answer is complex but…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News