Letter: Federal government's COVID response is a failure
The 60,000 dead Americans and their families think the federal government is doing an abysmal job at handling the pandemic.

My terrified mother-in-law in a nursing home, unable to have visitors, thinks the federal government is doing an abysmal job at handling the pandemic.

The healthcare workers STILL lacking PPE think the federal government is doing an abysmal job at handling the pandemic.

The doctor who ran a small hospice clinic until FEMA took all of his PPE and he had to close down thinks the federal government is doing an abysmal job at handling the pandemic.

The Americans who think the best people with experience in public health and emergency experience should be in charge of the pandemic crisis team—NOT Jared Kushner—think the federal government is doing an abysmal job at handling the pandemic.

The fear and sadness across the country is palpable. Real Americans don't live in an ivory tower.

Ann Richards

Northwest side

