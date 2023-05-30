NY Rep. George Santos was arrested after being indicted on several federal charges including Money Laundering and Wire Fraud involving campaign money. Santos is a Republican and flipped a historically Democrat Congressional seat in NY. He has only been a Congressman since January. This FBI investigation and Indictment was done at break neck speed. Compare it to the FBI/USDOJ's four year investigation of Hunter Biden. The Supervisory FBI agent overseeing the case was removed from it due to alleged partisan politics. A Whistleblower IRS agent has claimed that there is political interference in the investigation. Congressman Comer of KY just detailed 170 Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) filed by banks involving $10 million in wire transfers from foreign persons to numerous shell LLCs operated by Biden family members. A former federal prosecutor reported to the USDOJ in 2018 about then VP Joe Biden allegedly having received bribery money for a foreign policy decision made on Ukraine. Why is equal justice not being applied to the Biden family's foreign influence peddling?