Letter: Federal kidnapping
We should all be alarmed and outraged by federal agents kidnapping people off the streets in Portland, Oregon. They use unmarked cars and camouflage uniforms and take people off the streets. This is exactly how people disappear in China or Russia for opposing the government. It is unconstitutional. While the protesters have gone way too far in protesting police actions agains African Americans neither the city nor the state requested federal assistance. If it can happen in Portland it can happen anywhere even here in Tucson. We all need to call our representatives in Washington to express our outrage.

William Ridlinghafer

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

