Letter: Federal Laws

There are many Trump supporters that are outraged that the FBI conducted a search of Mar Lago. There had to be enough evidence that there were documents there, that should not be, to convince a Judge to issue a search warrant. By being outraged they are saying it is ok for Trump to break laws. Unreal. What are they thinking? Is he above the law? This says a lot about their thinking. Even they have to admit no person is above the law, even their political "savior".