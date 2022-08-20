 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Federal Laws

  • Comments

There are many Trump supporters that are outraged that the FBI conducted a search of Mar Lago. There had to be enough evidence that there were documents there, that should not be, to convince a Judge to issue a search warrant. By being outraged they are saying it is ok for Trump to break laws. Unreal. What are they thinking? Is he above the law? This says a lot about their thinking. Even they have to admit no person is above the law, even their political "savior".

Dale Hutchings

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Cult

Excessive or misplaced admiration of a person. The definition of a cult. How many MAGA people fit this. I've liked some politicians but never …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News