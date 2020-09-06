Letter: Federal Obligation to Protect the Union of States

When any of the STATES of the Union is on the verge of collapse.... THAT makes it a NATIONAL SECURITY Issue... and the President of These United States, and the Federal Government, have the Duty and Obligation to Protect the STATES against Collapse from both internal and external agents both foreign and Domestic.
And as a National Security issue: The Democrat Mayors, Governors and their State's Democratic party that are aiding the Collapse of their State, are in Dereliction of duty, and are either incompetent or committing Treason.
Richard Loyal French
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
