Letter: Federal overreach in Portland
I am told that when some of the Russian tank commanders who invaded Hungary in 1956 learned that they were actually suppressing the citizens and not putting down an insurrection as they had been told by their bosses they were so appalled that they killed themselves. I often wonder how the American ICE and other 'Homeland Security' workers who yank families apart in the southwest putting children in cages sleep at night. Now a fresh crop of militarized authorities are rounding up people in Portland. What have we become?

Mike Judd

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

