Letter: Federal responsibilities and State's rights

As retired ASU faculty who taught public policy, I see serious issues today around the proper roles of federal and state governments in response to current crisis situations. The pandemic affected the entire country. State and local officials expected federal authorities to provide key resources in an equitable, coordinated way to address public health needs—PPE, covid-19 tests, respirators. Instead, the Trump administration declared the states to be in charge of the response to the pandemic, leading to competition for crucial supplies. No national plan has ever emerged. Insistent demands to open schools are unaccompanied by resources. However, in the isolated case of continuing civil unrest in Portland, Trump has sent multiple federal law enforcement units without consent from the city or state, at great expense, interfering in local law enforcement activities. Actions of these federal officers resembles those seen in authoritarian countries—use of unmarked cars and unidentifiable personnel intervening harshly beyond the boundaries of the buildings they might rightly protect. What kind of country have we become?
Ann Nichols
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
