Letter: Federal Stimulus Must Continue

I am tired of the specious argument that people would rather get an additional stimulus check rather than return to work. What work? In Tucson, a large proportion of people work in tourism, food, or services industries which are effectively shut down. For many people there is no job to go back to. And to argue that $200 a week would suffice, which is not enough to pay for food, shows how out of touch the Republican party is.
The current federal inaction highlights the absurdly low federal and state minimum wage where people can barely support their families with the basics of life in normal times much less in this time of crisis. It is time for the federal stimulus to be maintained. More importantly, it is time for systemic change.
Andrea Ibanez
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
