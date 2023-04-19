With School Shootings tragically having become commonplace - we urgently need to decide on our interpretation of our Second Amendment.

When our Bill of Rights (First Ten Amendments) was ratified in 1791 – we were a fledgling nation of Thirteen States – with - ‘The Right to bear Arms’ being widely construed to mean State Militias in support of our Federal Government.

Lever action breech loading rifles did not become commonplace until a century later during our Civil War – and - we had no assault weapons capable of firing 45 rounds per minute.

With Red States advocating Home Schooling – Christian Themed Libraries – and – Gun Ownership – and - Blue States advocating Public Education – Public Libraries – and – bans on assault weapons – we need to decide whether we wish to live under one set of laws for all of our citizens – or – whether we wish to live under the laws of State’s Governors and Legislators.

Richard Donahue

Huachuca City