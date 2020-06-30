Letter: Feed a bully power and they take it and run.

We have been in crisis mode since November 2016. The minority vote-getter somehow managed to squeak out an “electoral win” after several electors changed their votes.
As a result, we have had 3 1/2 years of one disaster after another with no adult response to help Americans. Only one person is responsible for the entire demise of a previously pseudo-functional government - the president, who has never taken responsibility. In fact, he actually stated, “I take no responsibility.” There is no one left in the White House or the entire administration capable of showing empathy or compassion for the American people. His thumb is on everyone. He is not respected by Staff or anyone in the WH. He is feared. Like we needlessly feared bullies in elementary and high school. When we give a bully power, they willingly accept the gift. Compliant and subservient Republican officials and sycophants gave him that gift. Giving him what he wanted even when it was against their own consciences.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!