Letter: Feeding One's Narrative

One on hand, people with whom I associate don’t label America as a “racist” country. On the other, there is a willingness to acknowledge that “racism” still exist. Of importance, none of us has heard of a viable solution from any legitimate source, including Washington, DC. Instead, and regrettably, here’s what is heard from a member of Congress whose only purpose seems to be, as is said, scoring political points and feeding her narrative. Now, with a reported 400% increase in migrants seeking entry to our Southern border, she claims that “referring to migrants coming to the US as a “surge” is a white supremacist dog whistle.” Got it? Aside from the misuse of the word “surge,” maybe more time ought to be spent in changing the narrative. From both sides. Or maybe changing whom we rely on to provide solutions to the problem of “racism.”
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.