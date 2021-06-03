Letter: FEMA program giving $9,000 to cover the cost for those who died of Covid

A news report stated how loose the rules are to state the death was due to the virus. I have not heard a negative review Over 600,000 deaths have been reported with additional deaths every day. This amounts to $5.4 Billion Dollars.
The purpose of FEMA is to provide aid as a result of a disaster such as from hurricanes or wild fires. This is an incredible amount of taxpayer’s funds.
I am sure those who receive these funds will be grateful and will forevermore vote for the party of compassion whose purse is always open. No one it seems is concerned about our National Debt approaching $30 Trillion. People who would normally be in the work force are staying home making over $30,000. Thousands are entering our Southern Border on a daily basis. We are living through the end times for the American experiment.
Jack Walters
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.