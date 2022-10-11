Letter: Fentanyl

Remember Prohibition? Remember how that worked out?

From all the things I have read over the last many years it doesn’t look like we are going to stop the Opioid/Fentanyl crisis.

Maybe we are going at it the wrong way. Has anybody looked into where these things are going? Do they drop 300 lbs of Fentanyl on the corner for distributors to pick up like I did as a paperboy years ago, or do they send it to some address? Maybe information needs to be advised telling our population that Fentanyl can kill you if nobody is around to save you. You are most likely going to die.

Maybe instead of the commercials advertising all the meds available to us they should show someone on Fentanyl or Opioids.

Maybe we need a new way to stop this as what we got going does not seem to be working.

Jose Salgado

Northeast side