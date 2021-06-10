Letter: Few realize the importance of January 6, 2021 to #45

America, we have a problem. Democrats and independents know it. A history of loyal Republicans realizes it as well, as evidenced in letters sent and signed by honest patriots. Dwight D. Eisenhower, a Republican, warned us of it. You know it. We all know it. A group that opposes American democracy is wishing for and working toward a One-Party/One Person Rule.
Any normal person in America can see what happened in Germany on January 6, 1921, beginning with an incendiary speech, is repeating itself. People, myself included, do not believe #45 reads or has read history. However….
The Women for America First Rally was initially scheduled for January 23, 2021, after the inauguration. After #45 intervened, it was moved to January 6, to coincide with the date of official ballot certification in Congress.… an odd 100th anniversary. #45 decided to turn this “rally,” for which he paid non-profit agencies $2.7 million to organize, into a “Stop the Steal” rally. It could be a coincidence.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.