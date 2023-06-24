An inspirational editorial in June 21 print edition of the Arizona Daily Star. Michelle Villegas Tapia's opinion piece is a well-written and moving statement of her life story, and a damming indictment of the Republican party's continued attack on the DACA program. She is correct to urge us to fight for DACA. I would take this a step further, Immigrant rights are everyone's rights. Many of us who live in the US have ancestors that came from other lands, fleeing persecution, poverty, oppression or simply wanting to make a better life for themselves and their families. I am proud that President Obama was the person who initiated the DACA program. I am heartened that President Biden appreciates the contributions made by DACA recipients and the contributions made by other immigrants. Imagine what a nightmare if DeSantis or the former president take over. Massive deportations, cruelty without limits, forcing people to live in fear that they or their loved ones will be rounded up.