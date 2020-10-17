Letter: Fight for Social Security by Voting

As an older adult in her 70's, I worry about social security benefits for myself and in the future for my children and grandchildren. Even though these benefits are modest, they are vitally important to 63 million Americans who are older adults, people with disabilities and families of deceased workers. I worked to support my family and retired with the support of Social Security, a benefit paid for by both my employer and me. President Trump is betraying older adults. He cancelled Social Security payroll contributions for Federal workers until the end of the year and left it up to other employers to do the same. These payroll contributions go directly into the Social Security Trust Fund that pays for social security retirement benefits. His decision starves the Trust Fund. Joe Biden will work to strengthen and expand Social Security. Vote for Joe Biden to protect Social Security for yourself, your children and grandchildren.
Kay Davis
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
