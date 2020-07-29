Letter: Fighting Covid-19
Letter: Fighting Covid-19

After reading a post-apocalyptic book about a virus that kills 97% of humanity and makes civilization go extinct, I realized that Covid-19 is not scary enough. Some people seem to be more worried about their personal freedom than protecting their fellow citizens. As an engineer at the UofA, I am used to analyzing data. Projecting the average case growth rate for Arizona into the future suggests that 100% of the population could be affected by Covid-19 before November. The good news is that in the last 2 weeks the curve has actually just started a trend to flatten out! This suggests that face masks, social distancing etc. work. More info can be studied here: https://thinkerbee.rainbowcup.com/2020/07/20/three-pillars-against-covid-19/. It is possible to control the virus with the “three pillars of fighting Covid-19”. But it is a sensible balance that requires all people working together. I wish more people would make the effort of following the guidelines.

Stephanie Meyen

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

