Letter: Filibuster and Senator Sinema

I can't tell you how disappointed I am that Senator Sinema wants to keep the filibuster. It's obvious that Senator Addison McConnell is blowing smoke now just as he did during the Senate trial for Trump and when he obstructed a sitting President's confirmation hearing for Merrick Garland. His true intent is to obstruct everything the Democrats do regardless of the impact to America. No Republican will be allowed to cross party lines in anything that might have a real effect on passage, so her take on bipartisanship is fools gold. Her and Senator Manchin need to face the facts. If they don't take the risk now they WILL BE THE MINORITY PARTY come 2022! Senator McConnell is just trying to scare them away with his 100 car pile-up. HR-1 needs to pass or the Democrats will be relegated to the scrap pile by a vengeful red party.
Dan Pendergrass
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.