Letter: Filibuster created to promote slavery, NOT bipartisanship

As an Honor Student in history, we were required to learn the Constitution. Calling myself an "honor student" indeed dates me. There have been many iterations of that title over the years.
We had a great deal less history to learn "back then." Instruction was much more inclusive and instructive. Unfortunately, today, in a rush to "educate" (I use that word loosely), much has been eliminated from the curriculum.
We learned of the fundamental ideals of the primary political parties. We were taught that the ideas began to metamorphosize, with Democrats and Republicans changing standards and fundamental beliefs. Southern White Democrats, believing in protecting slavery, declared "States' Rights," resulting in a Civil War, the result being a victory and the beginning of eliminating indebted servitude. We learned to compromise.
You know that it's been many years since 1865, actually, and it's still not resolved. The filibuster was devised by Congress to keep slavery, period, and not to promote the bipartisanship that Synema and Manchin seek.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
