Letter: Filibuster Rules
Letter: Filibuster Rules

Senators Sinema and Manchin say they do not want to change the filibuster rules because they fear the Republicans will use the changes against Democrats in the future. The Republicans will change the rules if it is to their advantage. If the senators do not believe this, they are foolish. The first time I heard of the "nuclear option" was from Sen. McConnell. What does that tell you. So to not change the rules because they do not want the Republicans to use the change is a false hope. Democrats might as well change the rules now and utilize the change to protect the Voting Rights and get necessary legislation passed.

Dale Hutchings

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

