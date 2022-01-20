 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Filibuster/Sinema.
View Comments

Letter: Filibuster/Sinema.

  • Comments

Is Dr.Juris and PH.D. Kirsten Sinema really so naive as to think that Mitch McConnell would hesitate one moment

to abandon the filibuster if it helped advance his political objectives?

In her stubborn and defiant address to the U.S.Senate, she lent her apparently irrevocable and final imprimatur

to this obsolete and undemocratic rule, thus fully qualifying for a job interview at Mar-A-Lago. Or, could this

have been an attempt to avoid a long sojourn in the desert of political irrelevance?

Frederick Leinfest

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News