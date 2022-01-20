Letter: Filibuster/Sinema.

Is Dr.Juris and PH.D. Kirsten Sinema really so naive as to think that Mitch McConnell would hesitate one moment
to abandon the filibuster if it helped advance his political objectives?
In her stubborn and defiant address to the U.S.Senate, she lent her apparently irrevocable and final imprimatur
to this obsolete and undemocratic rule, thus fully qualifying for a job interview at Mar-A-Lago. Or, could this
have been an attempt to avoid a long sojourn in the desert of political irrelevance?
Frederick Leinfest
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.