Letter: Filibuster wasn't from our founding fathers
A recent letter attempting to support the archaic senate practice of filibustering mistakenly attributed it our founding fathers. This simply isn't true. Originally both the senate and the house had a rule called the "previous question motion" that allowed termination of a debate by a simple majority. The senate dropped the rule in 1806, because Aaron Burr told them to simplify their rules. The fact that this, some 30 years later, allowed for filibustering was merely a side effect of dropping the rule. The founders never "thought that important legislation should be agreed to by more than a simple majority". There is no great design behind the filibuster, it's simply an arbitrary rule of the senate that has changed in the past and should be changed again to reflect the effect that polarization has had on progressing our nation into the future.

Steve Wampler

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

