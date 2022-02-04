Letter: Filibuster

All true Americans should thank our great Arizona Senator, Krysten Sinema, for her continued support of the filibuster to protect our democracy and constitutional republic. She continues to resist the pressure from people that don't understand the principles that our Founders created to make America the greatest nation on Earth. I say this even though I am a MAGA Conservative. Unfortunately, our other Senator that promised in his campaign to represent all Arizonans, has become simply a Schumer yes-man, and beholden to the radical left. Hopefully, Senator Sinema will expand her support for America, and reject the BBB disastrous legislation.
Ken Wolfe
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.