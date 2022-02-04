 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Filibuster
View Comments

Letter: Filibuster

All true Americans should thank our great Arizona Senator, Krysten Sinema, for her continued support of the filibuster to protect our democracy and constitutional republic. She continues to resist the pressure from people that don't understand the principles that our Founders created to make America the greatest nation on Earth. I say this even though I am a MAGA Conservative. Unfortunately, our other Senator that promised in his campaign to represent all Arizonans, has become simply a Schumer yes-man, and beholden to the radical left. Hopefully, Senator Sinema will expand her support for America, and reject the BBB disastrous legislation.

Ken Wolfe

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Guns & Safety

If State Senator Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) believes concealed weapons are a good way to keep college students safer, why doesn’t the Senator …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Bad Judge

I’m a bit confused about why so many unqualified people are weighing in on the Covid Pandemic. When a Law Judge compares diabetics eating suga…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News