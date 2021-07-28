 Skip to main content
Letter: Filibuster
Letter: Filibuster

To Senator Kyrsten Sinema: Senate bipartisanship is dead: Republican Senators refused to vote for a BIPARTISAN commission to investigate the January 6 attack on our nation’s Capitol.

Separation of powers died when Mitch McConnell personally would not allow the Senate to vote on a bill unless then-President Trump had already approved of it.

Senator McConnell has also stated overtly that as long as the filibuster rule is in effect, he will not allow majority rule to pass ANY Democratic-sponsored program, no matter how worthy, how necessary for the good of the country, or even how popular it is with the citizens of this country. No more majority rule in the Senate.

Republican legislatures are in the process of killing democracy in this country. Congress MUST act, particularly on voting rights. The ONLY way this can happen is to rescind or at least modify the filibuster rule.

Senator Sinema, you must do your sworn duty to the Constitution, your country, and your constituents. Allow majority rule once again.

Nancy Kirk

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

