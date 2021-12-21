 Skip to main content
Letter: filibuster
Senator Sinema is incorrect that removing the filibuster would lead to repeated radical shifts in policy. The fact is that the filibuster is currently used almost entirely by republicans to block democrats from enacting bills that both sides know to have majority support. The republicans do not have any popular ideas that they want to push through, and that is why we have not heard republicans calling for the filibuster to be removed, even when they could have done it.

The filibuster is not in the constitution and was not envisioned by the founding fathers. States don't have it. Other countries don't have it. We already have TWO chambers and two other branches of government to provide stability. We have all the stability we need; what we need is a way to get legislation passed so the voters have something real to respond to rather than the endless gabfest of talking heads on TV and in Congress.

William Nelson

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

