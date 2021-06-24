 Skip to main content
Letter: Filibuster
Letter: Filibuster

Watching the motion to allow debate on HR1 (For the People Act) go down to defeat based simply on the Filibuster in the Senate, I am now convinced of the need to eliminate or at least modify this unnecessary US Senate rule.

As stated in a recent column in this newspaper, the argument that the filibuster is there to protect the minority in the Senate is simply not true. The constitutional construction of the U S Senate already protects the minority. Every state has two senators. This is regardless of the population. California (population of 37,745,538) and Wyoming (population of 563,626) each have two votes in the Senate.

That a bill to protect the voting rights of all US citizens can be stopped with a 50-50 vote when, with the vote of the vice president, the Democrats have a majority to pass it is unacceptable. Our two Arizona senators voted with the Democrats. Keep an eye on Senator Sinema.

Brian Templet

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

