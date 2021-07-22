Letter: Filibuster

Re: the July 7 letter "Sinema displays political courage."
Many thanks to Dr. Jon B. Wang for his letter regarding the filibuster. Dr. Wang is a sterling example of immigrants who help America immensely. However, may I please show him a different perspective on the filibuster issue?
It is very important to give the minority due respect and every opportunity to argue their case, but in a democracy, when it comes to the final vote, the majority must prevail.
For example, if the Supreme Court votes five to four in favor of an issue, they are not forced to require a six to three vote in order to win. If the Senate votes fifty-one to fifty to eliminate the filibuster that would be a victory for our democratic republic.
Martha G. Ortiz
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.