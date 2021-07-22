 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Filibuster
View Comments

Letter: Filibuster

  • Comments

Re: the July 7 letter "Sinema displays political courage."

Many thanks to Dr. Jon B. Wang for his letter regarding the filibuster. Dr. Wang is a sterling example of immigrants who help America immensely. However, may I please show him a different perspective on the filibuster issue?

It is very important to give the minority due respect and every opportunity to argue their case, but in a democracy, when it comes to the final vote, the majority must prevail.

For example, if the Supreme Court votes five to four in favor of an issue, they are not forced to require a six to three vote in order to win. If the Senate votes fifty-one to fifty to eliminate the filibuster that would be a victory for our democratic republic.

Martha G. Ortiz

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News