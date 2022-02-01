Letter: Filibuster

It's high noon in Tombstone. Two gunslingers walk out onto the street, guns drawn. There's Shady-eyes Sinema, in the blue bandana and Mad-tortoise Mitch, in the red bandana. Shady-eyes says to Mad-tortoise, " I will voluntarily holster my gun, and, knowing how respectful you are at always following the rules, I trust that you will do the same." Mad-tortoise just nods and smiles. Shady-eyes puts her gun away. Mad-tortoise, with one shot, puts Shady-eyes away. "Sucka!" says he.
And so it will be with the filibuster. Sadly, anyone who thinks that the Democrats, by following the rules now, will be guaranteeing that the Senate Republicans will not break those same rules as soon as it is in their interest to do so, has not been paying attention. Just ask Merrick Garland how that goes.
Elizabeth Horning
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.