Letter: Filibuster

I am very disappointed at the Daily Star, although I expect it from an extreme liberal publication. The effort to eliminate the filibuster so that radical liberals can achieve their goals provides a great opportunity for the newspaper to serve as the adult on the block. Everyone with any intelligence knows that the filibuster has served our country well for over 200 years, and eliminated wild swings in policies depending on who had a slight majority. If they remember, they know there were Republicans trying to eliminate it during Trump's administration. There were enough sane people around that prevented the change. Instead, the newspaper publishes many "Letters" from the left to make it appear as a good idea. Just like Executive Orders can be reversed by the stroke of a pen, policies could easily be changed when the balance of power changes, if the filibuster is eliminated. Thanks to Senator Sinema for doing what is right.
Ken Wolfe
Marana
