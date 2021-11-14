Letter: Fill SCOTUS Vacancy

Time to remove the Supreme Court from the “political” arena; thereby resolving the conflict that persist with each new appointee? Consider the following: Based on continuing outcries for “balancing the Court,” let’s be real and admit that members of Congress continue to feel that since their decisions are governed by the input of their constituents cast as “political” views or their own personal views, Supreme Court justices should follow suit, all believing that decisions of the Supreme Court are also “political” or personal. Not likely that anyone in Congress thinks that a justice, unlike themselves, could base a decision solely on the Constitution void of emotion and political considerations. So then what? Forget the Senate. Ignore the President. Have a commission of Constitutional scholars develop a test. Those wishing to serve take the test. Whoever scores the highest fills a vacancy. Done! Oh, and limit the “term” to 20 years. So there.
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.