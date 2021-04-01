 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Fillibuster or Lurch
View Comments

Letter: Fillibuster or Lurch

  • Comments

I note many letter writers are calling for an end to the 60 vote cloture rule in the US Senate. Be careful what you wish for, for someday the shoe will be on the other foot.

But, more importantly, we should consider political change. Change is a constant, a value to be cherished by all. But at what pace. I believe change should be gradual; small steps. Then when a unit of change is found to have unfortunate side effects, it can be easily modified or reversed. The filibuster rule was designed to prevent sudden lurches either to the right or the left. Sudden lurches are almost certain to bring unintended consequences which are difficult if not impossible to correct. Witness the current "challenge/crisis" at our southern border.

Gilmore Tostengard

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Fann's Audit

Learning that Senate President Karen Fann now intends to undertake a ”full forensic audit” of Maricopa County’s election results, I am concern…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News