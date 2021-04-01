Letter: Fillibuster or Lurch

I note many letter writers are calling for an end to the 60 vote cloture rule in the US Senate. Be careful what you wish for, for someday the shoe will be on the other foot.
But, more importantly, we should consider political change. Change is a constant, a value to be cherished by all. But at what pace. I believe change should be gradual; small steps. Then when a unit of change is found to have unfortunate side effects, it can be easily modified or reversed. The filibuster rule was designed to prevent sudden lurches either to the right or the left. Sudden lurches are almost certain to bring unintended consequences which are difficult if not impossible to correct. Witness the current "challenge/crisis" at our southern border.
Gilmore Tostengard
Oro Valley
