Letter: FILLING THE POLITICAL SWAMP
Headline: President-Elect Joe Biden selects Susan Rice as Director of House Domestic Policy Council. REALLY??? Is this the same Susan Rice that along with Hillary Clinton told us that the Bengazi travesty was the work caused by a VIDEO? Get ready for many more LIES out of the Biden should his group becomes in charge. The Washington Swamp will quickly be filled with egotistical Politicians.

Walt Johnson

Foothills

