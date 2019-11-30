Re: the Nov. 21 letter "Let voters make final judgment on president."
The letter writer was concerned, what she seems is the lack of respect for the President. Unfortunately respect is something that is earned, not just awarded. So, what has President Trump done to earn our respect? Nothing that I can see. He has boasted about the roaring economy, but the roar started in 2010. I'll forego mention of the sad foreign trade business, or our declining foreign relations. Mr Trump's bizarre southern border policies are a template to turn minor affairs into tragedies.
So, how much respect has the President earned from me? - zero.
Dennis Davis
East side
