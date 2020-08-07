Letter: Finally! Someone gets it!

Re: the July 31 letter "Secret police may come for you next."
The Dean Miller letter says it all. Since the Hitler regime is ancient history to the generations born since the end of World War II, they fail to see the parallels to the Trump administration. He wants to be dictator, he discredits the news calling it "fake news" and he has his own propaganda TV news show. He ignores the "Rule of Law" that our democracy is based on, declares "executive decision" to do whatever he wants. His "Gestapo" headed by AG Barr, uses weapons against our own citizens. He pardons convicted criminal friends and tries to lock up anyone who goes against him. He favors Russia over our military. He appoints a Trump donor in charge of the US Post Office to delay and subvert the outcome of the election. If this isn't enough, he discredits our medical experts about the covid virus that is killing thousands of citizens. Don't wait for Trump's Gestapo to come for you!
Jacque Ramsey
Oro Valley
