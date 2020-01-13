Letter: Finance

"Economy has been good for the prosperous". The Trump Economy has been good for all, but best for the lowest percentile and the middle class according to the Dept. of Labor statistics. You can't do better than that and President Trump Richhas done it. Also, there are a lot more Prosperous people in this country than you think. Yes, we have Billionaires, but we have many, many millionaires and huge numbers of folks with net wealth of many hundred thousand dollars. This past super economic year raised all boats. If you weren't a part of it, then you just aren't trying hard enough. Go for it! Financial success is out there for all!
Richard Switzer
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.