Letter: Financial transparency

We elect members of Congress, the President and Vice President to serve,not use office as a vehicle to become wealthy. First, all of the above should put their finances in a blind trust. This would get rid of insider trading. Secondly, all should post their taxes. We pay and should know that they do a lso. Lastly all major donations, say above $100,000 be made public. If you're being bankrolled by Big Pharma, media moguls or whatever the public deserves to know if this influences your decision making.