Letter: Financial transparency

We elect members of Congress, the President and Vice President to serve,not use office as a vehicle to become wealthy. First, all of the above should put their finances in a blind trust. This would get rid of insider trading. Secondly, all should post their taxes. We pay and should know that they do a lso. Lastly all major donations, say above $100,000 be made public. If you're being bankrolled by Big Pharma, media moguls or whatever the public deserves to know if this influences your decision making.
Craig Miller
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.