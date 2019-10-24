Here I am doing what I'm getting very experienced doing anymore watching TV in "low gear", dozing, listening and mindful of no major responsibilities for the day.
Along comes a conversation to wake me and tune in to a mildly heated conversation with one of the TV participants saying something to the effect, "supporting the military and understanding the sacrifice military families give to our country has no connection with the title, Commander in Chief.
Just give me the name of anyone with the name Trump who served in the Military!"
What a wake up call! Military and Trump don't seem to go together unless you were a "Brooklyn Dodger" a few years back.
Harvey Akeson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.