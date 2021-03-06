Letter: Find new leaders, Republicans

In the last 7 of 8 Presidential elections, Democrats have won the popular vote. More women and minorities are finding the Republican party undesirable and voting Democratic. The Republicans response to this is to suppress voting since it’s become clear the more people who vote, the less likely they will win. Wouldn’t it seem obvious that the Republican Party instead might ask why 7 million more Americans voted Democratic? And then search for ways to bring more people into their party? Here’s a hint - rhetoric, actions and policies that suppress and denigrate women and minorities aren’t it. Also, lying, criminal behavior, and violently overtaking the democratically-elected administration won’t win them either. Republicans, you lost the election - period. Continuing to support the man and his followers promoting “the big lie” about the election (and so many other things) will get you nowhere. For God's sake - find leaders with integrity, not demagogues. I long for the days when we could debate real issues - not this nonsense.
Kathleen Harris
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.