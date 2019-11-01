Joel Stein is right. Majority rule is stupid because the majority of people are stupid. Rule by a mutual admiration society geniuses is an idea whose time has come.
John Rider
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
