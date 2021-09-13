Letter: Finger pointing

It is easy to criticize, and difficult to create. Afghanistan withdrawal was never going to be pretty, but our military did an amazing job, evacuating over 120,000 people in mere days. I am tired of hearing their efforts dissed as a lame way to get at the president.The visa issuers were sluggish under Trump and still sluggish under Biden. Therein lay the problem of why many didn’t leave a year and a half ago when withdrawal was announced.
We have had a border crisis as long as we’ve had a border. The idea that Vice President Kamala Harris is supposed to wave a magic wand and fix all when the last four (and more) presidents tried to and could not, is preposterous. Will she make any headway? I hope so, but she just got here and it is too early to judge. Again, just a not-too-subtle ploy by some to criticize anything and everything while offering no better solutions to difficult problems.
Christi Driggs
Northwest side
