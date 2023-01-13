 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Finish the job

Government agencies have banned the use of Tik Tok on their devices. That makes sense, but why stop there? They should ban all social media, especially including Twitter and Facebook.

Seemingly a good idea, internet trolls have weaponized social media, converting it into a cesspool of hatred, lies, and conspiracies.

Not to be outdone, the hosts of these entities have turned the websites into intelligence gathering agencies that dwarf anything Orwell imagined in his book "1984".

And given that these websites serve no useful purpose on government devices, the ban should be total and complete.

Rick Cohn

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

